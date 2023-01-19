This week we continue our devotional walk through God’s word by moving into the second book of the Bible, Exodus. As I write this article for you today, our country is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. One of the most loved and respected men of all time in addressing the issue of freedom in our lives.
Exodus is a story of God redeeming his people and setting them free from bondage of Egyptian Pharaoh’s. I suspect many of you are fully aware of this story from your personal study of God’s word, but I am hoping that over the next two weeks, (three this week, and another three next week), the devotionals you read will strengthen your knowledge even a bit more.
I have personally found that each and every day I spend reading God’s word I learn new things. May your daily walk in life be the same and as you learn, I challenge you to live a life that shows others the love you have for God. Share your story with another as we all know many trials are being faced in our lives daily. Together, with God’s word we can make a difference in the lives of others.
Now for our next three devotionals:
When the child grew older, she brought him to Pharaoh’s daughter, and he became her son. She named him Moses, “because”, she said, I drew him out of the water. Exodus 2:10
How deep is a mother’s love? Our reading today gives us a glimpse into such deepness. Out of pride and fear, the king of Egypt had issued a decree that all newborn Hebrew boys were to killed. Moses mother, Jochebed, a Hebrew slave could not abide by such a decree. So, instead of keeping her son for herself, she hides him until the time came in which she could give him away. I believe she gave him to God first and then God provided for him to be found by the king’s daughter. A mother’s love runs so deep that she will do all she can to protect her children. Blessedly, Moses mother trusted God to provide and he did not disappoint.
Prayer: Lord, in our daily lives giver us wisdom to know what to do when we are faced with major decisions. Let us always keep you in the picture as we make these decisions, and trust you to provide us proper guidance. Amen.
He said, “But I will be with you, and this shall be the sign for you, that I have sent you; when you have brought the people out of Egypt, you shall serve God on this mountain”. Exodus 3:12
While caring for his father in laws flock, God makes an appearance to Moses in the form of a burning bush. In your daily walk in life how might God make an appearance to you? You see God uses all different kinds of ways in our lives to get our attention, and for us to heed his directions. However, notice what God doesn’t do, he doesn’t leave or abandon us with the tasks he has in store for us. No, God told Moses and is telling us, I will be with you! Let God’s promise strengthen your for whatever task he may be calling you to fulfill.
Prayer: Lord, thank you for being a God that never leaves us alone. You promised to be with us and lead us, give us the peace to know that we are never alone, and that you will guide us daily in our lives. Amen.
Moreover, I have heard the groaning of the people of Israel whom the Egyptians hold as slaves, and I have remembered my covenant. Exodus 6:5
In your life do you ever feel as if you are alone and possibly not heard? Our reading today tells us that you are not alone and are always heard by God. What is tremendously special as well is that not only does God hear your prayers, he also hears your groaning. God indeed heard the groaning from his people in bondage and with his mighty hand sets out to display his awesome power and fulfill his covenant (promise). Share your life with God, even if it is through your groans because He cares for you and loves you.
Prayer: Lord, thank you for hearing us when we call out to you. Thank you for loving us and lifting us out of our depths of despair. Lord, blessed is your name, let us call on you at all times in our lives. Amen.
