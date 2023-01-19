This week we continue our devotional walk through God’s word by moving into the second book of the Bible, Exodus. As I write this article for you today, our country is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. One of the most loved and respected men of all time in addressing the issue of freedom in our lives.

Exodus is a story of God redeeming his people and setting them free from bondage of Egyptian Pharaoh’s. I suspect many of you are fully aware of this story from your personal study of God’s word, but I am hoping that over the next two weeks, (three this week, and another three next week), the devotionals you read will strengthen your knowledge even a bit more.

