According to findings from a Kaiser Family Foundation/CNN poll in October 2022, 90 percent of adults think there is a mental health crisis in the United States. That makes investing in mental health care more important than ever.

In rural America, the challenge is greater. According to the National Rural Health Association, the rate of suicide among farmers is three and a half times higher than among the general population. A Morning Consult poll found that during 2021, 61 percent of farmers and farm workers and 52 percent of rural adults reported experiencing more stress and mental health challenges compared to the previous year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.