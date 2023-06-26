New medical school graduates will begin their training as doctors in the coming days at hospitals in Arkansas and across the country. The residency program provides novice physicians the opportunity to improve their skills, gain confidence in treating patients and earn their license to practice while improving the health of the community.

As our population ages, the demand for quality, accessible medical care is increasing. We must reform outdated policies to strengthen the pipeline of physicians because of how urgent the need for change is. An analysis of physician supply and demand by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) shows the U.S. is expected to face a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians by 2034.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.