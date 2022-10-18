There’s no disappearing act with the new Ford Expedition Stealth package but its near $10k price tag may leave you pondering its performance upgrades, cosmetic changes and autonomous driving technology. It’s impressive.
Blue Oval’s flagship SUV gets a refresh in its 26th year and adds a plethora of cool options with one of the largest cabins to accommodate seven or eight passengers in style. It shares the same body on frame chassis as the Ford F150 pickup.
Available in six trim levels, the Expedition XL has a base price of $55,070, XLT, off road Timberline with Raptor and Bronco features, Limited, King Ranch and Platinum. Each is powered by a punchy twin turbo V6 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic with standard rear wheel drive.
While some will miss the big V8, our Limited tester with a base price of $67,345 was performance tweaked with 440 ponies, a substantial bump over the base 375 horsepower. For all its girth, we clocked a respectable zero to 60 mile per hour sprint at 5.7 seconds with smooth gear shifts.
The stealth package includes exterior badging, blackened grille, 22-inch black aluminum wheels, full powered Ebony Black running boards, black roof rack side beams, sport tuned suspension, more powerful engine tweaks and an overall pretentious look.
Inside the cabin is a nice place to be with USB ports in all passenger rows, red stitched soft leather seating, power adjustable pedals for drivers of all sizes and a 15.5-inch vertical center screen that is borrowed from the electric Mustang Mach E.
It dominates the center dash, but we found it lacks functionality found in European and some domestic rivals. Touch controls require drilling down for audio, climate and navigation settings while taking eyes off the roads. Audiophiles will enjoy studio sound from an awesome 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen system with rear entertainment.
Captain’s chairs are standard in upper trims and access to third row seating is easily accomplished and adult sized. Headroom, legroom and cargo space are plentiful in the Expedition, Chevy Tahoe and Suburban but the latter two tip the scales for cargo and passengers.
You might ask what makes our tweaked-out SUV worth $83,000 and that’s a fair question. Co-Pilot 360 Assist is one reason. An advanced suite of driver assist technology takes adaptive cruise to the next level of autonomous driving by steering and accelerating automatically. Blue Cruise, Ford’s nickname for hands free highway driving also drives up the price.
While other manufacturers are starting to rollout similar technology, most will offer monthly subscription-based service on more than 100,000 miles of interstate roadway. Highway sensors are mapped throughout the pavement and work with the vehicles’ advanced adaptive cruise for an autonomous driving experience like no other.
Blue Cruise will keep the SUV centered in traffic lanes – will pass upcoming traffic and return to the lane or move over to allow faster traffic to pass. Braking, steering and acceleration are controlled by the pre-selected adaptive cruise speed. We’re guessing instruction will be important to ease driver anxiety however it is a working system today.
2022 Ford Expedition Limited
Engine: 3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine – 440 horsepower, 510lb-ft. torque
EPA rated mileage: 16 city, 22 highway, 18 combined
Assembled: The Expedition is fully assembled at Ford manufacturing facilities in Louisville, KY. U.S./Canadian parts content – 50 percent; country of origin – engine, and transmission – U.S.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awarded the Ford Expedition an overall five-star rating with five being the highest. Side impact protection and frontal crash driver and passenger crash tests scored five stars. Rollover protection was rated at four stars. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) had not rated the Expedition as of this writing.
Warranty: 3 year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper, 5 year/60,000-mile powertrain. No complimentary maintenance.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
