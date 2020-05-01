Hello everyone!
I have discovered over the years that the word love is too complex to easily define. Love is so much more than passionate affection. It is more than a raw emotion. Love is more than a strong feeling or a romantic attraction. Love in its purest form has been described as unconditional and sacrificial. Today, I want share three ways we should express our love.
First of all, we should express our love to God. One of the best ways to express our love for God is through our daily prayers. When we awake in the morning, I believe we should begin our day by telling God how much we love and appreciate him. Spending quality time with God through prayer is a wonderful expression of our love. Another way to express our love to God is through our lifestyle. Jesus says it best in John 14:15, “If you love me, keep my commands.” When we truly love God, it should be expressed through our actions and attitude.
Secondly, we should express our love to our family. 1 John 3:18 tells us, “Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” I like to describe love as an action word. I am convinced that love is not just something we say but it’s also something we do. For example, spending quality time with those you love is a great way to express your love for them. Another way to show your love for someone is through acts of service. When you go out of your way to make someone else’s life easier, it shows them how much you care. It could be as simple as running errands for them or offering to take something off their to-do-list. Spending quality time and acts of service are both great ways to express your love for your family.
Thirdly, we should express our love to our neighbors. The Bible says it best in Philippians 2:4, “Not looking to your own interest but each of you to the interest of the others.” In other words, love always contemplates the wellbeing of others. I encourage you to do something meaningful for someone else. I have always been taught that it’s just nice to be nice. Do something to brighten someone else’s day just because it’s the right thing to do.
Yes, love is truly a complex word that is difficult to define. However, we can express our love in three very distinctive ways. We can express our love to God. We can express our love to our family. We can express our love to our neighbors. I leave you today with the words found in 1 Corinthians 16:14, “Do everything in love.”
Blessings!!!
