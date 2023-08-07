As we approach the new academic school year, we want to extend our deepest appreciation to teachers across the state and wish them and our students a successful year. Classrooms are buzzing with excitement and we can’t wait to witness the progress our students will be making.

There will be several changes made to education over the course of the next few years due to the passage of the LEARNS Act. The legislation was the result of a joint effort between the governor and members of the legislature. LEARNS stands for Literacy, Empowerment, Accountability, Readiness, Networking, and School Safety.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.