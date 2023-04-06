I mentioned last week that this week would be our last devotional, and I do feel that is the right call to make. My goal in this process has been to help strengthen you in your walk daily with God. I will be continuing to work on my devotional book and will for sure let you know when it is finished.
I had planned on this weeks devotional to take on the book of Psalms, but in light of the devastating storms that passed very closely to us, I have decided to use Ezra today instead. Ezra is a book that highlights rebuilding, and sadly many in our midst are deep in the rebuilding of their lives. We hear often that life is perilous and that was made ever so evident as we watched the tornadoes affect so many lives in not only our state but our nation.
We need to view each Day as a blessing. Life changes and things alter our paths, but one thing remains forever, and that is the presence of God. Our God is our rock and our fortress and even in the midst of trials he will never forsake you.
This week we celebrate Easter and the Resurrection of our Lord and Savior. Jesus death paid a debt we cannot pay ourselves and when faced with the trials of our lives, let us never forget the sacrifice that Christ paid willingly for us.
May we all find peace in the daily walks of our life. Amen.
Day 87: Nothing is beyond God’s power
Whoever is among you of all his people, may his God be with him, and let him go up to Jerusalem, which is in Judah, and rebuild the house of the Lord, the God of Israel, he is the God who is in Jerusalem. Ezra 1:3.
Prayer: Lord, your word is true, complete and forever. Let us trust in your words to lead us in our lives knowing nothing and no one is beyond your power, and your promises. Amen.
And they sang responsively, praising and giving thanks to the Lord, “For he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever toward Israel.” And all the people shouted with a great shout when they praised the Lord, because the foundation of the house of the Lord was laid. Ezra 3:11.
Many times in our lives we are faced with the task of rebuilding. The loss of a loved one, an illness that sets us back or many others changes that impact us in our lives. We see in our reading today the reaction of God’s people as they begin to rebuild the temple. God is a God of restoration, a God of redemption, and a God of glory. In our lives let us sing and rejoice as Israel does, for God is good, and his steadfast love endures forever. When faced with the job of rebuilding in your life, know this and trust God, because his love endures forever.
Prayer: Lord, teach us to trust you at all times in our lives, especially when we are faced with the job of rebuilding. Our lives are indeed perilous, but you O Lord are always by our side and your steadfast love is forever. Amen.
Day 89: God changes hearts
And whatever is needed, bulls, rams, or sheep for burnt offerings to the God of heaven, wheat, salt, wine or oil, as the priests at Jerusalem require, let that be give to them Day by Day without fail. Ezra 6:9.
Prayer: Lord, change our hearts. Make us live in such a way that others see you thru us. Let us feel your presence in our hearts always. Amen.
Day 90: Answering the call
For Ezra had set his heart to study the law of the Lord, and to do it and to teach his statutes and rules in Israel. Ezra 7:10.
Prayer: Lord, what call do you have in store for our lives? Strengthen us, encourage us, guide us, lead us as we set our hearts on the path to answer your call. Amen.
Day 91: Merciful and just
O my God, I am ashamed and blush to lift my face to you, my God, for our iniquities have risen higher than our heads, and our guilt has mounted up to the heavens. Ezra 9:6.
Prayer: Lord, we bow our heads before you thanking your mercy. Forgive us when we seek our own ways instead of following your commands. Save us, keep us, and draw us closer to you. Amen.
Now then make confession to the Lord, the God of your fathers and do his will. Separate yourselves from the peoples of the lands and from foreign wives. Ezra 10:11.
The softest pillow is a guilt free conscience. Ezra declares to the people of Israel their sins of not following God’s commands regarding the intermarriage of the foreigners. We have broken faith with our God declares Shecaniah, (spokesman for the people) v2. The people of Israel recognize their failings and declare to Ezra, let us make a covenant with God to put away these wives and turn back to God (v3). Confession, is important in our lives as well and we too must be ready to acknowledge and repent of the sin in our lives. Turning away from sin and back to God will put your life back together. It will indeed allow you to say, the softest pillow is a guilt free conscience. Following God’s commands surrendering your life to God, is a peaceful way to live.
Prayer: Lord, give us wisdom and courage to recognize the sin in our lives and to repent. Show us how in your mercy and forgiveness we will find peace that surpasses all understanding. You, O Lord are eager to forgive us. Thanks be to God. Amen.
Happy Easter to one and all. Until next time, Joe.
