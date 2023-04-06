I mentioned last week that this week would be our last devotional, and I do feel that is the right call to make. My goal in this process has been to help strengthen you in your walk daily with God. I will be continuing to work on my devotional book and will for sure let you know when it is finished.

I had planned on this weeks devotional to take on the book of Psalms, but in light of the devastating storms that passed very closely to us, I have decided to use Ezra today instead. Ezra is a book that highlights rebuilding, and sadly many in our midst are deep in the rebuilding of their lives. We hear often that life is perilous and that was made ever so evident as we watched the tornadoes affect so many lives in not only our state but our nation.

