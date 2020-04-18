Even if all goes well, a vaccination for the coronavirus is 12 to 18 months away. Treatments also will not put a quick end to the pandemic. Existing drugs have to be tested and new drugs must be developed and then tested. In the meantime, policies should focus on limiting the damage the virus causes until medicine can help beat it.
The estimated U.S. death toll through the summer dropped significantly once people started social distancing. Over the next several months, our best response to the health crisis is to take additional steps, beyond social distancing, to reduce the transmission of the virus. One step in this direction is for the use of face masks in stores and other congested places to become the norm. An infected person wearing a face mask is less likely to spread the disease because the facial covering will capture some of the virus from a cough or a sneeze. Already, Los Angeles County requires people to wear face masks or bandanas in stores. The governor of Arkansas may want to issue a similar order. Of course, exceptions can be made for children and for people with medical conditions that warrant exclusions.
If people are worried about the heavy hand of government, there are other private sector solutions to increase the use of facial coverings. In North Carolina, the grocery store Fresh Market is requiring customers to wear facial coverings. Walmart, Kroger, and other local stores could adopt similar rules. These rules may even be good for business. Many customers would rather shop at a store that requires facial coverings than one that does not. If these private establishments are uncomfortable with a blanket policy that requires facial coverings, they could adopt a less strict version of the policy. Perhaps, a grocery store could require all customers who shop at the store before noon to wear facial coverings and have no requirement for the rest of the day.
It is well publicized that face masks do little to prevent the person wearing it from getting the virus. The virus is small enough to pass right through the fibers of a bandana, scarf, or nonmedical grade mask. Instead, people wearing masks protect others by capturing some of the virus carrying water droplets that come from their own coughs or sneezes. While people can often show great compassion, they are primarily self-interested creatures. Because of their self-concern, without government or store policies to require the use of face masks, people will not use face masks often enough from the perspective of the society as a whole. Many people just do not care enough about others to lead them to wear face masks on their own accord; they need an incentive or push to do so.
My purpose is not to chastise people for their inward concern. Instead, I think we should acknowledge the motives that drive behavior. If we create policies based on how people act, the policies are more likely to be successful. If instead, we implement policies assuming people are saints, who always do what is good for the community at large, we are sure to have failed policies.
