Oh, those beautiful trees that help clean the air and save energy, shade our homes and provide us with a feeling of relaxation as we enjoy nature.

But we all know that many trees are seasonal, and with that comes the beauty of the changing colors, and, of course, the dropping of leaves. How we residents handle the leaves in our yards this fall can impact flooding, as well as the quality of our lakes, streams, rivers and even oceans that our families fish, swim and play in, and even, drink and eat from. It is the small but cumulative impact of residents that can shape our own community and world.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.