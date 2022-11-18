Oh, those beautiful trees that help clean the air and save energy, shade our homes and provide us with a feeling of relaxation as we enjoy nature.
But we all know that many trees are seasonal, and with that comes the beauty of the changing colors, and, of course, the dropping of leaves. How we residents handle the leaves in our yards this fall can impact flooding, as well as the quality of our lakes, streams, rivers and even oceans that our families fish, swim and play in, and even, drink and eat from. It is the small but cumulative impact of residents that can shape our own community and world.
As many of us face the sometimes-daunting task of leaf disposal during the fall season (or summer grass), Conway EcoFest has an easy, self-paced online program that helps residents increase awareness of proper and proactive ways to deal with leaves – a program that can help prevent flooding and unintentional pollution.
The stormwater program features Stormy the Fish and is a simple pictorial Q & A about what happens to stormwater (untreated water) when it rains. It also provides great tips on how to avoid unintentionally polluting our water bodies through yard waste, yard products and other activities common to residents.
The program covers nine short sections (yard waste, fertilizers, pesticides, litter, auto fluids, etc.) and can be viewed one section at a time. The section titled “The Basics” is recommended to gain a general understanding of what water is or isn’t treated and how it affects all of us.
The section on yard waste includes the following:
How to prepare yard waste for city pickup.
Reminders about composting.
The importance of keeping yard waste out of our street gutters.
Understanding ways we can help keep our drainage systems clear.
The impact of yard waste on our water bodies.
Contacts are also provided for more information about items 1 and 2.
Residents are encouraged to share this information with friends, families and neighbors.
The choices we make will impact our environment, be it for the positive or negative. How we deal with our yard waste/products, and disposables can have a direct impact on flooding issues as well as the quality of water in our lakes, streams and oceans.
