As summer winds down and the excitement of a new school year builds, families across the state are planning for the added expense of back-to-school shopping.
This year, consumers are expected to spend close to $600 per child on clothes, shoes, and school supplies. That is why we want to take this time to remind you about the upcoming Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday.
This year, the sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 6.
Act 757 of 2011 provides for a sales tax holiday in Arkansas during the first weekend of August each year. A sales tax holiday is a temporary period when state and local sales taxes are not collected or paid on the purchase of certain products.
Arkansas is one of 17 states that provides a sales tax holiday before the beginning of the school year.
Clothing less than $100 per item is exempt during the weekend, as well as clothing accessories less than $50 per item. Clothing accessories include handbags, cosmetics, jewelry, umbrellas, and more. Most school supplies, including book bags, binders, paper, crayons, pencils, and rulers, are also exempt.
In 2021, the General Assembly passed Act 944. The act expanded the sales tax holiday to include electronics. Examples include a calculator, desktop computer, cell phone, e-reader, computer mouse, laptop, monitor, printer, keyboard, and tablets. It does not include video game systems or televisions.
The sales tax holiday does include purchases made online.
The Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday benefits families, students, and local businesses. Providing financial relief to parents, the holiday is helping to ensure children have the necessary tools for learning.
We have posted a comprehensive list of eligible items and answers to frequently asked questions on our website www.arkansashouse.org.
