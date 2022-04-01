The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the Log Cabin Democrat for working with us on a new community notification initiative. As part of this initiative, we will begin providing semi-annual updates of training initiatives, programs, activities and cases.
As our first of many notifications, we would like to update the community as to the many partnerships, community events and case closures that have occurred at Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office over the past several months. Currently, FCSO maintains excellent relationships with other local law enforcement agencies, schools and colleges.
Over the past year, we have expanded on the existing Faulkner County SWAT team to currently be credited as having one of the most professional teams in central Arkansas. We joined services with Conway Police Department to assist each other for call outs and services. This allows both agencies to better serve the citizens of Faulkner County by pooling resources. In addition to county support, we are also able to assist surrounding counties as needed. New to the county is a 700,000.00 M-Rap from the military for rescue and critical recovery purposes, which was secured by Sheriff Ryals at no cost to the county. Our team also has some of the most professional training and instruction the nation has to offer.
In expanding on other law enforcement relationships, FCSO has partnered with all local agencies including Greenbrier PD, Mayflower PD, Vilonia PD, Wooster PD, Damascus PD, UCAPD, Conway PD, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Fish & Wildlife to host and participate in numerous community events over the past year including Cops & Bobbers, Celebrate the Blue 5K, Law Enforcement Memorials, Faith & Blue National Weekend, Concerns of Police Survivors Blood Drives and Gold Tournaments, Share-A-Bear Holiday Police-Community Relations Event and others.
Our public information officer is actively involved in our colleges, and the department enjoys a robust partnership with the University of Central Arkansas Department of Sociology, Criminology and Anthropology. Each year, we maintain a partnership with the Police and Society course to host ride-alongs, panel interviews, trainings, and other events. Students completing the course have the opportunity to then engage in a semester-long internship with FCSO to learn more about the day-to-day activities of their chosen profession. We currently have two such interns working at the office.
Further, our school resource officer is actively involved in the school system, servicing Guy, Enola and Mt. Vernon school districts within our county. He has been able to engage students in many successful programs within the schools as a result, including a Drunk Driving Simulation Exercise with Arkansas State Police and Faulkner County Coroner’s Office in preparation for prom.
In addition to these partnerships, we have made many successful structural changes within the department. Since taking office, Sheriff Ryals has rearranged some command staff positions, without a reduction of pay, to better suit the needs of personal and better streamline existing office duties. Combined with centrally locating our CID Office near the jail and justice building, which was one of the first initiatives undertaken by Sheriff Ryals, our Criminal Investigations Division has been able to be much more effective in solving cases. This also allowed the implementation of quality Saturation Patrol to identify locations of highest crime areas, and, once per month, utilize all resources including Sheriff Ryals, Chief Deputy Wooley, CID, Reserve Unit, and others, to saturate these areas with traffic stops and command presence. This has shown to be a very productive measure in arrest for controlled substances, stolen equipment, vehicles, and ATVs. In the most recent saturation, occurring in March 2022, deputies partnered with the 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force and Arkansas State Police. Over 75 traffic stops were made, two felony arrests were made, a stolen Ranger side-by-side was recovered and numerous other cases are currently under investigation.
A third-party medical service was implemented into our jail allowing detention officers to stop handing out medication to inmates and reducing the risk of lawsuits as a result. Detention officers have also been trained in emergency first responder responsibilities such as CPR and Stop the Bleed. A Guardian Jail System was also implemented, which is an electronic monitoring system that accounts for every encounter with an inmate. It includes accountability on proper cell checks, meals served, and medication provided by the medical services team. This further strengthens the safety of the facility and reduces the risk of costly lawsuits.
In other divisions of the department, we are also pleased to maintain a robust Reserve Deputy program, which helps to support the needs of the office and the community. This volunteer force consists of approximately 20 personnel, which are essential to our special events, security and law enforcement needs of the community.
One of our successes we are most proud of is being able to bring closure to the family of Pam Felkins, a cold case from Greenbrier involving the tragic kidnapping, rape and murder of Felkins. Through persistence and technology, we were able to solve this case and bring closure to the family.
We have also restructured and expanded our training for all divisions of the office in the past year. Landon Rappold was promoted as the Training Commander, and a new recruit training program was created to better prepare deputies for the training academy and ensure quality personnel capable of professional servicing the diverse needs of this community. In addition to physical training and classroom preparation, these deputies participate in Spanish Classes to prepare them to serve our growing Spanish speaking population in the county, and they participate in numerous life-saving CPR, Stop-the-Bleed, and NARCAN classes. We are also in process of equipping every patrol deputy with body cameras that were made available through a state grant and funding from the American Rescue Plan Funds. Further, Sheriff Ryals implemented a 3-acre training facility and firing range in central Faulkner County to accommodate all agencies within the county. Fortunately, recent pay increases approved by the Quorum Court have allowed us to be able to fill almost all of our patrol and detention vacancies for the first time in decades.
We thank the citizens of Faulkner County for their continued support of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office. We look forward to this opportunity with the Log Cabin Democrat to continue regularly updating you as to our many partnerships and successes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.