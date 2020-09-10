Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry will hold a special “freezer clean-out day” at the Bass Pro Shops in Little Rock, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 19. Hunters can free up some freezer space for the coming hunting season and have a chance to win prizes, courtesy of Bass Pro Shops.
Anyone who wants to donate professionally processed venison that is still in their deep freezer from last year will be entered into hourly drawings for $25 gift cards to Bass Pro Shops. At the end of the day, AHFH will also give away a Fusion Cellular Game Camera to one lucky donor.
“There are other ways to be involved in the drawings, too,” said Ronnie Ritter, Director of AHFH, “Anyone who gives a donation to AHFH will be entered, and anyone who buys their hunting or fishing license and donates $5 or $10 at the store during the freezer clean-out day will be entered.”
With archery season a little over two weeks away, many hunters already are spending some time in the woods scouting for their first chance at this year’s trophy. Once that deer is added to the freezer, some hunters will relegate the remaining meat from last year’s harvest to the back of cold storage or look for someone to take it. With the freezer clean-out, these hunters can be proactive in their plans, feel good that the meat went to a worthy cause and even have a chance at winning a small prize.
“Food banks across the state are always looking for meat,” Ritter said. “Canned goods and dry goods are collected by many sources, but protein is always in short supply. AHFH fills that niche.”
Visit www.arkansashunters.org for more information about Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry.
