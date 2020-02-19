Yesterday I thought I’d freeze;
Today I bask in spring-like breeze.
And over there I see a robin
Happy in its bob-bob-bobbin’.
Perhaps tomorrow I’ll cavort
On a softball field or tennis court.
And yet I know it isn’t spring,
And winter will have another fling.
And when he blows his icy breath,
A lot of us may “catch our death.”
I once was fond of February,
But now I think it’s downright scary.
