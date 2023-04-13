When you are having a heated discussion with a spouse, family member, close friend or co-worker, it is imperative that you have some pre-established rules of engagement. These rules of engagement will help ensure that you are staying within the boundaries of civility. Here are three rules of engagement for fighting fair.
First, there is absolutely no name calling allowed. It really does not matter how nasty or continuous the argument becomes, please refrain from name calling. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 12:18, “The words of the reckless pierce like swords, but the tongue of the wise brings healing.” Name calling is much like throwing gasoline on a fire, that you are trying desperately to put out. In other words, if you are truly interested in finishing the heated discussion with your relationship intact, you will watch the words you call one another during the conversation.
Second, you should always check your tone at the door. I often say, it is not what you say but rather how you say it that causes animosity between individuals. We can disagree without raising our voice or shouting. King Solomon explains it in this manner Proverbs 15:1, “A soft answer turns away wrath, but grievous words stir up anger.” Yelling is seen by most people as a sign of disrespect and/or trying to establish dominance over the other person. People quickly get on the defensive when others start to yell at them, and the conversation seldom ends well. That is why it is imperative to check your tone at the door.
Third, it is important to always stay on topic. I am a firm believer that you should never try to deflect the issue when someone you care about brings up a potential problem with your actions or attitude. Adam tried to deflect in his conversation with God concerning eating the forbidden fruit. In fact, Genesis 3:11-12 states, “… Have you eaten from the tree that I commanded you not to eat from? (12) The man said, the women you put here with me, she gave me some fruit from the tree, and I ate it.” When the person who initiated the conversation brings up a particular subject, stick to that subject alone until you come to an understanding of the next steps. Once you have properly addressed the first topic, then you can move ahead to the next point of discussion.
Yes, we want every heated discussion to end with a resolution. Therefore, we must be committed to fighting fairly. We must also be willing to refrain from name calling, check our tone at the door, and stay on topic as our conversation intensifies. I leave you today with the wise words of the Apostle Paul found in Romans 14:19, “So then let us pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding.”
