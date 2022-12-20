The weather has shifted from fall to winter temperatures, making the change in seasons official. Between daylight saving time, earlier sunsets and colder weather, moods can shift from bright to gloomy in a matter of days.
Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) doesn’t just change people’s moods during the winter. It can also show up during the shift into spring. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), SAD is when seasonal mood changes are more sustained and affect people’s behaviors, thoughts and feelings on a daily basis. NIMH has resources about SAD on its website.
While a good percentage of the American population struggles with SAD, many people may deal with seasonal depression, which is less intrusive and doesn’t last as long. As the weather grows colder and the sun sets earlier, there may be a period of time where you find your mood is more negative as you adjust to the seasonal changes.
While seasonal depression is less serious than SAD, you can still work on fighting it off. Here are five techniques you can try to combat seasonal depression and adjust to the shift in seasons.
Develop a winter workout regimen
If working out is important to you, but the change in seasons makes your normal workout routine harder, try creating a workout you can do indoors or working out at a different time of day. It could also be a good idea to exercise for shorter periods of time, a couple of times per day. Trying a winter activity like ice skating could also be a good way to work out in the cold.
Spend time with friends and family
When you’re feeling down, being alone isn’t always the best idea. Invite your friends and family over to bake cookies or go out together for a meal, shopping excursion or to catch a lighthearted movie. Organize a gift swap or host a game night to get everyone together and lift spirits. Catching up with loved ones who live farther away is also a good way to brighten your mood when you’re feeling lonely. Consider a phone or video call, and you could even invite more family members for a fun and impromptu virtual reunion.
Get in the holiday spirit
No matter what holiday you celebrate, decorate your living space with bright colors and fun garlands or tinsel. As cheesy as it may be, looking for holiday magic in the little things can be a great mood booster, too. Let your inner child take over and get excited to celebrate your family’s tried-and-true traditions or make some fun new ones this season.
Find ways to make yourself laugh
Whether it’s streaming your favorite comedy TV show or finding funny videos on YouTube, laughing is a good way to lighten your mood and fight off seasonal depression. “Laughter is the best medicine” might be a cliché, but give it a shot and see what happens. Look up terrible dad jokes online and read them out loud, or make funny faces at yourself in the mirror. Whatever your sense of humor is, find something that makes you laugh.
Schedule time for self-care and rest
In all of the hustle and bustle this season brings, block out a day every now and then to rest. Stay in and enjoy some hot chocolate in cozy clothes, or go through your skin care routine and take a relaxing bath or shower. Maybe your self-care looks like deep cleaning your living space or running errands you’ve been putting off for a while. Just make sure you schedule time to rest, too. Taking care of yourself can give you a much-needed mood boost and leave you feeling refreshed and ready for the rest of the season.
Fighting seasonal depression is about finding what works for you. It may take a combination of these ideas or something completely different to help you feel like yourself again after the seasonal change.
For more information about mental health and ideas to fight depression, visit the CDC’s page on mental health.
