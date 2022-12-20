The weather has shifted from fall to winter temperatures, making the change in seasons official. Between daylight saving time, earlier sunsets and colder weather, moods can shift from bright to gloomy in a matter of days.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) doesn’t just change people’s moods during the winter. It can also show up during the shift into spring. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), SAD is when seasonal mood changes are more sustained and affect people’s behaviors, thoughts and feelings on a daily basis. NIMH has resources about SAD on its website.

