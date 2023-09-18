The surprise Hollywood hit of the summer “Sound of Freedom” is a movie based on a true story of a former Department of Homeland Security agent’s efforts to rescue victims from a Colombian sex trafficking ring. This film has helped create public awareness of this form of modern-day slavery and reinvigorated the fight to end it.

Sadly, human trafficking is a problem that affects 24.9 million people worldwide including individuals in Arkansas. In July, the FBI located 200 victims of sex trafficking during its two-week Operation Cross Country campaign, three of whom were minors in The Natural State.

