I grew up in southwest Little Rock. We always had what we needed, but like many Arkansas families, we didn’t have room for luxuries. I learned from an early age the importance of hard work and saving money. I have carried these lessons with me as a husband, father, business owner, and your State Treasurer.
When I was 28, I decided to start my own business. My wife Tina was worried and asked, “What if we fail?” I told her that failing wasn’t an option and that we would make it work, one day at a time. Over 30 years, we grew a business from scratch to success, operating in 17 different states.
I wouldn’t have been able to have that kind of success had it not been for my upbringing and being taught that doing something consistently, little by little, adds up to a great value over time.
When Arkansans elected me as Treasurer in 2014, the role took on a deeper meaning for me. I quickly learned that many treasurers play a significant role in their states’ financial education efforts. I was excited to hit the ground running on working toward helping every Arkansan have access to financial education if they need or want it.
Soon after taking office, we implemented “AR Finance AR Future.” This was a partnership with schools across the state to teach basic financial instruction to students in 4th through 6th grades. We traveled the state using an online platform and reached more than 28,000 students, providing 48,000 hours of learning. Some of my fondest memories as your Treasurer will be visiting schools and seeing the education we were able to bring to your communities.
According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, Arkansas ranks third worst in the nation for both women’s unemployment and earnings as well as poverty and opportunity. Through my work as the 2020 National Chairman of the State Financial Officers Foundation, I had the opportunity to bring a nationwide conference to Arkansas.
The Smart Women Smart Money conference is a free conference put on by local financial experts that empowers women with necessary financial tools in order to enhance their financial well-being. We became the first state in the country outside of Idaho to expand this conference nationwide, and we wrapped up our third annual symposium last year.
Another effort I implemented was a book-reading initiative. Through the “Educate Your Financial Future” initiative, we encouraged students from kindergarten through 12th grade to increase their financial awareness by promoting a monthly book list. Each book featured financial topics such as budgeting and saving.
In 2021, I initiated a partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System that would offer free financial webinars to the public. By forming partnerships with local financial institutions and nonprofits, we were able to address common financial topics such as personal finance, saving for retirement, avoiding debt traps, and more.
During my work with the National Association of State Treasurers, for which I served as the Southern Region Vice President, I noticed a common theme among treasurers around the country. Many were combining their states’ resources to form commissions that promoted financial education.
I began to work with Sen. Missy Irvin and Rep. Bruce Cozart to create the Arkansas Financial Education Commission. This commission, formed by Act 1025 of 2021, has already provided valuable insight upon which we can build a stronger financial foundation for Arkansans.
We must have a financially-educated population in order to help people move out of poverty and to help market our state and its workforce to potential employers looking to locate here. As we formed this commission, we felt it important to include members of the community in addition to statewide officials in order to offer Arkansans a unified place to draw information from.
The commission, which I chair, is made up of nine members whose mission is to provide a unified effort to improve financial awareness throughout the state. We’ve already begun that by enhancing my office’s partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System and are working to get a website built that will provide additional resources for Arkansans.
Each commission member has offered unique ideas and perspectives on ways we can help improve financial awareness in their specific areas of the state. I’m excited to see how we can work together to make financial education more attainable for all Arkansans and to watch how we’re able to positively impact lives for generations to come.
Dennis Milligan is the Arkansas Treasurer of State.
