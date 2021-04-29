April is National Financial Literacy Month, and it is an opportunity to discuss a skill that’s critical to success. Financial literacy is about making informed decisions about budgeting, financial planning, and managing debt and the key to financial security. It’s especially critical that young people develop this skill.
As a former community banker, an investment adviser, and most importantly, as a father, I believe that we should make every effort at home and in school to encourage the next generation to develop responsible financial habits from an early age. I have seen firsthand how these habits pay off.
Recent studies have shown that children as young as seven years old can begin developing good financial behaviors. At this age, children don’t just learn information–they absorb it. By introducing primary school students to financial literacy and personal finance, educators and parents help create a deeper understanding of earning, saving, and spending money. Introducing and acquiring these skills at a younger age allows students to better navigate complicated financial decisions as adults and puts them on a path towards lifelong fiscal prosperity.
The importance of financial literacy education doesn’t apply only to K-12 students: often college students need assistance in navigating financial decisions and matters of personal finance, too. In my view, the lack of financial education and the explosion of student loans needs to be addressed and fixed. In Congress, I have long advocated for requiring student borrowers to take annual financial counseling courses. This allows for families and students to fully understand the costs associated with accepting student loans and the implications of those loans for their future. Young people are often ill-equipped to understand long-term implications of these financial commitments, and access to financial counseling will present the full picture.
Through Economics Arkansas, our state has long recognized the importance of financial literacy. Recently, Arkansas took steps to set our high school students up for financial success the implementation of the Freshman Seminar program. This curriculum is designed to teach students budgeting, job training, and college planning and preparation, and is tailored to each student’s individual interests and needs. Every component of this program is essential for developing healthy financial literacy. It is programs like these that teach our students the necessary skills to be both knowledgeable and comfortable in making financial decisions that affect their immediate and long-term future, and I encourage all school districts to adopt this curriculum to do so.
As a member on the House Committee on Financial Services, I have prioritized promoting financial literacy. Last Congress, my good friend, Rep. Bill Foster from Illinois, and I passed H.Res.327 that encourages collaboration between the public and private sector to promote financial literacy in young adults and encouraged federal agencies to expand their financial education resources. I am proud of this legislation because it calls attention to these important initiatives. As a part of financial literacy education, our nation needs to ensure students understand the financial impacts of these decisions.
I encourage families across Arkansas to instill in their children the importance of financial literacy. Empowering our children for their financial future only empowers the future of our country. I will continue to advocate for financial literacy for all students and am honored to serve as your Congressman to promote these important initiatives.
