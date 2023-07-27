Hello everyone.
We are now over halfway through 2023. Can you believe it? Time can certainly get away from us if we allow it to do so. Therefore, I want to challenge you to finish the year strong while focusing on the following three goals.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Hello everyone.
We are now over halfway through 2023. Can you believe it? Time can certainly get away from us if we allow it to do so. Therefore, I want to challenge you to finish the year strong while focusing on the following three goals.
First, I challenge you to finish the year strong by focusing on your faith. More specifically, I want to encourage you to be a bright light in this dark world. Jesus himself said it best in Matthew 5:16, “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”
We let our lights shine bright when we exhibit a good attitude and display a Christ like character. We also let our light shine bright when we persuade others in our circle of influence to get to know Jesus in a very real and meaningful way. In order to finish the year strong, we must focus on our faith.
Second, I challenge you to finish the year strong by focusing on your friendships. Good or bad, friends help determine your direction in life. Therefore, I want to encourage you to take the time necessary to audit your friendships. A good inspection of your relationships will help to pinpoint any fraudulent people in your life.
The Bible says in Proverbs 17:17, “A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.” In order to finish the year strong, we must find friends who are loyal and always willing to help in our time of need.
Third, I challenge you to finish the year strong by focusing on your fitness. The Bible says in 1 Corinthians 6:19-20, “Do you not know that your bodies are the temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore, honor God with your body.”
One way to honor God with our body is to take our physical fitness seriously. In order to finish the year strong, we must be intentional about proper eating habits, getting enough sleep and exercising regularly.
Yes, time can certainly get away from us if we allow it to do so. Therefore, let us finish the year off strong by focusing on our faith, our friendships and our fitness. Finishing strong speaks to a person who is determined to achieve their God inspired goals.
I leave you today with the words of the Apostle Paul found in Philippians 3:14, “I press toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”
Blessings.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.