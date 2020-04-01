I was in the Navy in 1975, an airplane mechanic with an airplane squadron on an aircraft carrier.
It was fairly ordinary duty as far as that goes. No knife-between-the-teeth movie hero stuff, it was, end of the day, just what people did who were in the Navy. And in November 1975 we got into a big ol’ mess.
We were out in the Mediterranean sea, being, again, ordinary sailors. Planes took off and landed, other ships, members of the battle group, surrounded us. It was all practice should something war-like take place, so we’d load the airplanes with missiles and ammunition, they’d go fly around and practice air fighting, come back, land, all that. We were a Navy ship in the Mediterranean, doing what has at times been dismissively called “maneuvers.”
That particular evening we were, while doing the whole take off and land thing, practicing being under “darken ship” conditions. You didn’t just go wave your flashlight around, somebody might see you. The ocean, at night, well away from any shore is as dark as any cave and we had to, maneuvering as we were, practice being dark.
That might sound like a big deal, and I suppose in some ways it is, but in the grand scheme of things it was just another day on a Navy aircraft carrier off in the Mediterranean. (“The Med” in sailor-slang.)
We’d just finished the day’s flight operations – my duty station was on the flight deck – so I was done for the day, below decks, fixin’ to shower and hit the rack (no really, a bed in the Navy is “the rack”) when the alarm went off.
The guy calling over the PA, he was the same guy who was always calling over the PA. “General Quarters! General Quarters, all hands man your battle stations!” A otherwise routing doctrine announcement at the start of a drill, and one we’d heard before (we are always practicing something). Only this time it was different. Same guy, same voice, but now absent the boredom of just another day on a ship, just another drill, more practice. Normally it would be a drill and he’d say “General Quarters” and all that and it sounded like, almost, when he let go of the mic key he’d be saying “… and then we can go to lunch.” But no, not that night: “General Quarters” and his voice was lit up and tight – the exclamation point was understood right away. Something bad had happened.
This was a no-joke emergency. I made my way back up to the flight deck, my battle station during such times.
You’ve never seen so much fire.
A guided missile cruiser was maneuvering near the carrier and hit it, scraping down the port (left) side. Things were burning we didn’t know were flammable. We’d been trained, we practiced for this, everybody got on one firehouse or another and we put the fires out.
I didn’t find out ‘til later but a friend of mine died that night. He was in an office on the port side and his battle station was on the hanger deck, a few decks down. He took off for his station and was overcome by smoke. They found him lying there between decks as they were putting out fires (so many fires, you have no idea).
The ship survived and all but one of us lived.
But the guys who put out the fire were, by and large, guys like me. Mechanics, machinists, clerks (like my friend who died), guys with grunt work jobs. Oh, don’t get me wrong, any fighter-bomber pilot would’ve been happy to get in there and beat the flames with us, but that wasn’t their job, that isn’t what they practiced for. So it was up to us, ordinary guys with a preference in socket wrenches.
And I think about this during this time we’re in, during this pandemic.
Right now, someone’s bagging your groceries, they’ll bring them out to the curb, if you ask. Your mail is showing up, lights remain on, your (whatever it is) is being processed and life, as best as it can during a never-before-like-this event, is going on.
Ordinary people are being called up to do the things they were trained for, that they practiced for, and they’re not letting the flames or the random explosions get in the way of that. They’re on the flight deck, the alarm went off out of nowhere, and there they are: Putting the fire out as best they can using what training they were given so nobody drowns.
If you are one of those people: Thank you, I admire you. If you are not, but you expect to pick up a cheeseburger at the curb because you’re hungry and don’t feel like cooking, I hope you can remember that the ordinary people are what makes an extraordinary event, this extraordinary event, survivable.
And you thank them.
