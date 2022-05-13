“Firestarter” is directed by Keith Thomas and written by Scott Teems (writer of “Halloween Kills”) based on the 1980 Stephen King novel of the same name. Zac Efron (“High School Musical”) stars as the father of a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers (played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong, “Anne with an E”) who must fight to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her.
Ever since Stephen King’s first novel, “Carrie,” was published back in 1974, Hollywood has been adapting his stories into horror films almost every single year. There have been about 50 or so film adaptations to date, all varying in quality from trash to downright masterpieces of cinema. This adaptation is actually the second film adaptation of “Firestarter,” the first releasing in 1984 with a young Drew Barrymore in the lead role. The reactions to that 1984 movie were mixed. I felt that film lacked any personality or quality of a horror film in general and that it, aside from the last 10 minutes, was incredibly slow and boring, so needless to say I wasn’t a fan.
As for this new adaptation… I’m also not a fan. Although I did actually like it more and think it did things better than the 1984 version, there is still a lot here that I felt it lacked and didn’t go far enough with. To be upfront, I have not read the novel this is based on so I have no reference to see how well this was adapted or how things compare here to the book, so all of my criticisms come down to how the film is as a whole and as its own product (while also drawing comparisons to the 1984 version for reference).
There are a lot of changes with this film compared to the 1984 version and these changes are things that I actually really liked on the surface, but that’s where the problem lies: these changes don’t really go beyond their surface level. One change that I would’ve really liked to have seen explored more involves the character of John Rainbird (this time played by the amazing Michael Greyeyes). Rainbird in this film, and in the novel, is a Native American where he was just a white Vietnam War vet in the 1984 version. There’s a backstory for Rainbird in this film where he, and assumingely other Native Americans, were tested on by the big bad organization that are hunting down our main characters. However, this backstory is only briefly touched upon with one line of dialogue. I would’ve really liked to have seen more backstory with his character in this film and this element of his character because it’s an interesting thing to discuss. Having more of a connection and understanding of this character would’ve made the ending much more impactful.
Another aspect that this adaptation frustratingly doesn’t go far enough with are its horror elements. As I said before, one of the things that I really did not like about the 1984 version was that it sold itself as a horror film but lacked anything related to that genre. This version does have some scenes that really do invoke the horror genre, but there weren’t enough. I wanted this to go a bit more with the horror and a bit more with the gore. This movie is already rated R as it is so we could’ve seen some more charred bodies than what we got. Instead this film feels more like a superhero origin story that we’ve seen hundreds of times before. I really wish it would’ve committed to the horror side of things. There are some fun moments in the last ten minutes of the film, especially visually, but other than that, we really don’t get much at all.
A problem I had with the 1984 version was that the pacing was incredibly slow for my taste, but this time the pacing is way to fast. I do appreciate that they kept things short and sweet with only having a 90-minute runtime, but things get really rushed here. If I hadn’t watched the 1984 version immediately before this movie, I think I would’ve been a bit confused about how exactly everyone’s powers works. Most of the time it’s a good thing to show and not tell, but there’s still no real explanation about how anyone’s powers works and it’s kind of all over the place.
Ryan Kiera Armstrong as our titular “Firestarter” is really good, especially for her age and I’d even go as far as to say she’s even better in this role than Drew Barrymore was in the original. I hope she gets more work (and better work) in the future because she deserves the type of career path Barrymore had after the performance she gives here. Zac Efron is fine. Like he’s good, but there is a charisma that is lacking here that I know for a fact he possesses and has showcased in other roles. Michael Greyeyes is excellent even if he doesn’t get a lot to do with his character unfortunately. John Beasley is only really in one scene but makes an impression with it. All the other villains in this film are one demential and the actors’ performances with them are flat and don’t help at all.
There is an MVP in this film, however, but it’s not someone you ever see on screen. John Carpenter (the director of the original “Halloween” and “The Thing”), along with his son Cody Carpenter, composed the score for this film and let me tell you, the score is straight fire (no pun intended… okay, maybe a little). The score is by far and away the best part about this entire movie and even when I wasn’t liking a scene, I still found myself going “man, this score is really good.” You can definitely tell that it was composed by John Carpenter because it’s clearly influenced by the iconic score from Carpenter’s “Halloween” (which is also composed). Carpenter’s fingerprints are all over this and it’s his best work since “Halloween.” Honestly, don’t watch this movie and just download the soundtrack because if you’re going to get anything out of this movie, it’s that score.
Other than that, “Firestarter” is a misfire and lacks the needed spark to make a second attempt at this story worth it. There are things that I liked here more than the 1984 version (at least I was never really bored here due to the fast pacing), but this is engulfed with missed opportunities and poor plotting. It may be the case that the novel does not translate to the big screen. If you do still want to see this, however, it is currently in theaters and streaming on Peacock Premium.
