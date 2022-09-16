The arrival of cooler weather doesn’t just signal the start of fall. It also means it’s time to start thinking about and preparing for flu season.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines for the 2022-2023 flu season are similar to last year’s, with updates to reflect the latest impact of the virus. This year’s flu vaccine has been adapted to fight off new strains, and the CDC still recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot.
Flu season can run from October through May, so getting vaccinated in September and October tends to be more effective in fighting the flu. However, getting your flu shot after October is still effective in protecting you during peak flu season in February.
The CDC encourages people aged 65 and older to be vaccinated as soon as possible. The new recommendation for this season is the use of higher dose and adjuvanted vaccines for people over 65. The CDC defines adjuvanted vaccines as creating a stronger immune response in people that receive it, which means the vaccine tends to work better. Find more information about this update here. Three preferentially recommended vaccines are Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent, Flublok Quadrivalent recombinant and Fluad Quadrivalent adjuvanted.
The CDC has made a few updated recommendations concerning younger children, as well. The vaccine Flucelvax Quadrivalent can now be administered to children six months and older, changing from last year’s two years and older benchmark. The CDC also doesn’t expect children’s pre-prepared Afluria Quadrivalent shots to be available this year, but they can receive the recommended dose of this specific vaccine from a multidose vial.
Here are a few more FAQs from the CDC’s website.
I don’t have a primary care provider. Where can I get a flu vaccine? Flu shots are available at health departments and pharmacies, so having a doctor you see regularly isn’t necessary for you to receive a vaccine.
What if a preferentially recommended flu vaccine is not available? People over 65 are the only group with preferentially recommended flu vaccines, and if those aren’t available at the time of vaccination, they should still choose to receive a standard-dose vaccine.
Will new flu viruses circulate this season? Since the flu viruses are constantly changing, it’s common for new strains of the virus to appear yearly. Learn more here.
How can I get the latest flu vaccine information? The CDC will provide preliminary, within-season, weekly flu vaccination data through its Weekly Flu Vaccination Dashboard, with the first update for this flu season expected in early October.
If you still have questions, be sure to visit the CDC’s This Flu Season page to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.