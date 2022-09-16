The arrival of cooler weather doesn’t just signal the start of fall. It also means it’s time to start thinking about and preparing for flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines for the 2022-2023 flu season are similar to last year’s, with updates to reflect the latest impact of the virus. This year’s flu vaccine has been adapted to fight off new strains, and the CDC still recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot.

