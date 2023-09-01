Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell froze when speaking to the press again. That’s twice now in roughly a month. Once again, his frightening medical episode is being used for social media fodder.

I wrote about this after the first episode because I started seeing distasteful “Glitch McConnell” memes in my feed. So, this bears repeating: Regardless of whether you disagree with any of his politics, he is still a fellow human being. And yes, this goes for President Joe Biden and any other public figure.

Check out Bonnie's weekly YouTube videos at https://www.youtube.com/bonniejeanfeldkamp.

