September raises awareness for a number of women’s reproductive health issues, from ovarian cancer to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). It’s important to be informed about and know how to make decisions when it comes to your personal health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a wide variety of resources when it comes to women’s health.
Women’s reproductive health isn’t limited to pregnancy and giving birth; it includes menstruation and hormones and can also affect other aspects of a woman’s health outside of her reproductive system. For an overview of conditions and issues related to women’s reproductive health, visit the CDC’s website.
If you’re a woman and you’re wondering where to start with assessing your own reproductive health, the CDC also has a list of common reproductive health concerns for women. Here’s a breakdown of four more common reproductive health concerns for women.
Endometriosis
Endometriosis causes the tissue that lines the uterus to grow on a woman’s ovaries, behind her uterus, on her bowels or on her bladder. Symptoms can include:
Pain in the abdomen, lower back or pelvis.
Women with endometriosis may exhibit no symptoms, so trouble conceiving could be their only indication of having it. For more information on endometriosis, visit the National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine’s website, Medline Plus.
Gynecologic cancer
A gynecologic cancer is any kind of cancer that starts in a woman’s reproductive organs or in the pelvic area. The five main gynecologic cancers include:
Cervical cancer – begins in the cervix.
Ovarian cancer – begins in the ovaries.
Uterine cancer – begins in the uterus.
Vaginal cancer – begins in the vagina.
Vulvar cancer – begins in the vulva.
For more information on the different types of gynecologic cancers, visit the CDC’s website.
Interstitial Cystitis (IC)
IC is a chronic condition that causes inflamed or irritated bladder walls, which can lead to a stiff and scarred bladder. Women can experience some or all of the following symptoms:
Frequent urination or feeling of urgency to urinate.
Discomfort, pressure or tenderness in the pelvic and abdominal region.
Intense pain in the bladder or pelvis.
Severe pain in the lower abdomen that increases when filling or emptying the bladder.
While IC can affect anyone, it’s more common in women than men. Learn more about IC on the CDC’s website.
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)
PCOS is caused when women’s ovaries or adrenal glands produce more male hormones than normal. Symptoms can include:
Excess hair growth on the face, chest, stomach, thumbs or toes.
Baldness or thinning hair.
Acne, oily skin or dandruff.
Patches of thickened dark brown or black skin.
Having PCOS can lead to an increased risk of diabetes and heart disease, and obese women are more likely to have PCOS. Learn more about PCOS by visiting Medline Plus.
Since the symptoms for several of these conditions may not manifest in certain women, it’s important to schedule routine exams with your doctor and to be aware of your physical health. The CDC has a newsletter you can sign up for if you want to learn more about women’s health issues and stay on top of the latest news.
