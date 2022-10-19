Remember how Daniel enjoyed occasionally writing columns for me and how he couldn’t stay away from the subject of relationships? I wonder if God put it there, knowing that at the prime age of 33, he’d be called to leave earth’s ranks.

There’s one actual incident in Daniel’s life that got me thinking. Daniel spoke to a brother in church a few months before the unplanned event of being pinched between a tree and a backhoe, causing internal bleeding and death that very day. Daniel had known this man for years; now, in conversation, he realized that not all was clear between them, so he asked his friend, “When can we talk?”

