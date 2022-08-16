Gov. Asa Hutchinson is finished with the part of the job he probably doesn’t like much anymore. Now he can spend his last four-and-a-half months doing the fun part.

The part he probably doesn’t like much is dealing with 135 unruly legislators, some of whom don’t like him so much either. Last week’s special session was the last time he’ll have to do that.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 17 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

