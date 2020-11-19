It turns out walking in space has a trick to it. You would think to walk in space all one really has to do is be outside whatever vessel got you to outer space in the first place, and that’s not wrong: Open the door and step out. As in life so many adventures begin with that important first step, after all.
But there you are, now outside whatever rocket ship or whatever got you to that environment. No gravity exists there and you’re floating. You probably have some sort of energy pushing you from the whole stepping out the door thing, and now is the time to, well, stop drifting. You’re in space after all, no place for messing around.
You’d better grab on to a bit of structure as it goes by before you’re out of reach of anything and just bopping around out there like an unnamed satellite. Sounds right, no?
To your left is a bit of, I don’t know, space framework (work with me here). You, drifting as you are and quick thinking as always, decide space framework would be a good thing to grab, stop the drift and all that. You reach for the framework and ... it gets further away. It turns out the energy displaced by you reaching has the effect of moving energy against the direction you’re trying to go. Now you’re still drifting, and that handhold you had in mind to keep you from being a satellite is now further away than it was when you began.
This is not good; this is how people become satellites.
Fortunately someone smarter than you sees your problem, does space stuff (again, work with me here) and grabs onto you while you’re still in range. They have, thankfully, kept you from drifting off into the great black whatever of space.
They take pity on you, as you both now float in space, somewhere near your rocket ship, and show you how it works. To reach the framework, you don’t reach toward the frame, you reach away from the frame. Moving an arm or leg in the opposite direction displaces energy in that direction and (it feels like) pushes you toward the device you’re trying to reach.
Skydivers know this, it’s how they reach out to each other in freefall, by not reaching out to each other but instead reaching away from the object they’re trying to contact.
(A good time to point out there that both walking in space and skydiving require a lot of specialized training and using a newspaper column as your sole source of instruction for these things is risky, if not foolish.)
I don’t understand, literally do not understand, what this aversion is people have to wearing masks. We have a global pandemic, we have men and women esteemed in the scientific disciplines we count on to combat the pandemic telling us to wear masks, and still people won’t wear the silly things.
Worse, they won’t wear them because somehow their personal politics or philosophy, or some weird combination of the two, requires them to not wear a mask – during a time of international fatal disease. And wait, during a time of international disease when wearing a mask is the best thing you can do to keep other people from catching the disease.
And we know how it is: Odd excuses and confused rhetoric to justify being maskless. (My favorite is the idea that somehow esteemed scientists who’ve devoted decades of study and toil to reach such lofty heights will now use that position to push some ulterior agenda of making people wear masks for no good reason.)
If at the center of this is a happy healthy society where we are all able and equipped to live full lives which align with a greater destiny, then you need to think what you’re pushing against. Alternatively, you need to think what you’re pushing toward.
I won’t make some tiresome comparison to us drifting in space, but will go far enough to point out that for any number of us energy is being displaced in the wrong direction. If where we’re going is the whole happy-healthy thing (and I believe it is) and that is what reside at the center, we need to displace our energy in such a way as to move toward that center.
Because it’s not a question of wearing a mask because you, it’s a question of wearing a mask because those other people, because we don’t want to spread this thing around, because numbers are going up quickly and winter is coming. Us is at the center, you can join us by using existing knowledge and not push yourself further away.
Instead push against the outside and come closer.
Kienlen is the Editor of the Van Buren County Democrat and The Sun-Times
