Whoever coined the phrase “Bigger is better” was probably gazing into a crystal ball at Ford’s big, bigger and biggest truck. I mean, who would have thought Blue Oval would have the arrogance to take a massive V8 version powering the Mustang Shelby GT500 and plop it into the newest F150 Raptor R.

It’s all in there though, 700 ponies from a supercharged V8 Predator engine tucked under a massive hood with 640-pound feet of pure torque. It’s outrageous.

Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@ptd.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.