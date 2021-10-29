Hello everyone!
We all have associates and casual contacts that we interact with on a regular or semi-regular basis. We are closer to some of those people than others. Yet, we would not consider any of them faithful friends. Faithful friendships, on the other hand, are a rarity in this life. They are uncommon and not easily found. Today, I want to share three ingredients you need to forge a faithful friendship.
The first ingredient you need to forge a faithful friendship is loyalty. Loyal friends are there for you in the good times and in the not so good times in life. Faithful friends will celebrate both milestones and major accomplishments in your life. They will also be there to support you through the most difficult moments you encounter. In fact, Proverbs 17:17 explains it in this manner, “A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity.” A loyal friend will be there for the good and bad times you face.
The second ingredient you need to forge a faithful friendship is trust. Faithful friends refuse to share any sensitive or confidential information about you with others. They live by the idiom, “loose lips sink ships.” Meaning, if you can’t hold your tongue, you are going to end up hurting people and damaging relationships. The Bible echoes these sentiments in Proverbs 11:13 when it says, “A gossip betrays a confidence, but a trustworthy person keeps a secret.” Trusted friends do not share confidential information about you.
The third ingredient you need to forge a faithful friendship is honesty. A faithful friend should always be able to tell you the truth, even when it hurts. We all need someone in our lives that will call us out when we are headed in the wrong direction. Proverbs 27:6 says it best, “Wounds from a friend can be trusted, but an enemy multiplies kisses.” Honest people tell you the truth even when it is difficult for you to hear it.
Faithful friendships are a rarity in this life. They are uncommon and not easily found. To forge such a relationship, you need three basic ingredients. You need to find a person who is loyal, trustworthy, and honest. Today, I want to leave you with the wise words of Solomon found in Proverbs 20:6, “Many claim to have unfailing love, but a faithful person who can find?”
Blessings!
