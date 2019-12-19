Friendly competition sparks over Christmas-themed sweaters

We held our LCD Christmas party Wednesday, and I most enjoyed the (hopefully) new tradition of holding an “ugly” sweater competition.
I find “ugly” Christmas sweaters to be quite fun.
The ones that light up and sing are hands down the best around.
I used to have a kitty cat sweater that would light up, but I also have a 4-year-old who found the sweater quite fascinating. So much so that he would yank the battery piece out of my pocket often enough that he ultimately broke it. Now, instead of having a cat sweater that lights up, I just have a sweater with cats on it.
This year, I was feeling the “fa la la la llama” vibes and picked out a llama-themed sweater. I had my heart set on one that had a flamingo on it because I’m always mistaking various things as flamingos, but this particular store had sold out by the time I went in to get it. However, my love soon noticed a fuzzy, jingle-bell covered llama sweater that he insisted I needed. He wasn’t wrong, what would I do without this masterpiece?
A few days later, I thought I had my outfit all figured out. I knew I had a sparkly pair of golden Converse hanging around and believed I’d found the perfect pair of llama britches to go along with my sweater. However, I wasn’t keeping the color schemes in mind. Let me tell you, this outfit did not match color-wise at all.
It’s OK though, because it was an “ugly” competition after all.
Knowing there was a competition to be held by those brave enough to show up looking silly for an entire work day, I just knew I’d assembled the best outfit at all.
When I showed up to work Wednesday morning, I soon learned I was mistaken.
Eliesha Wolverton, one of our amazing front desk gals, had hand-crafted a wreath onto her shirt, had the most amazing Christmas-themed tutu and wore a silly little tree hat.
Festive as we were, there was more to come.
Multimedia Account Executive Kelly Booy put her DIY skills to the test. Her abilities were not a disappointment.
Using pasteboard, paints, and various Christmas decor, Booy had created a fun Santa vest that sparkled Christmas cheer as she walked about the office.
Another one of our front desk girls, Eden Cameron, proudly wore a Christmas T-Rex sweater.
It was a fun competition that resulted in giggles, but the competition isn’t over yet.
The office decided to sprinkle some friendly rivalries among the office, by posting photos of our outstanding outfits on the LCD’s official Facebook page for public vote.
Readers and other online users have the opportunity to vote for which outfit they think is the best for the chance to win their own gift.
It’s not too late to vote, either. The online competition continues until noon today.
Whether you’re feeling my “fa la la la llama” vibes as well, are into dinosaurs or can appreciate the do-it-yourself creativity that went into the other two outfits, it’s ultimately about having fun and spreading Christmas cheer!
