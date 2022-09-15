“A friend is what the heart needs all the time.”
– Henry Van Dyke
Life is just more fun and enjoyable when shared with others, wouldn’t you agree? Well, this summer I have had the joy of spending a lot of my life with some very dear friends. So, our article this week will be on the subject of friends.
Do you recall when you were young and how you would spend hours weekly if not daily just playing with friends. As we age, life of course gets in the way of this due to “adult” obligations. But, as I have discovered this summer, a friend is what the heart needs all the time.
When we share our life with others it so allows us to laugh and cry (if needed) and to simply live each moment to the fullest. All of you have story upon story that you could share about your time with your friends, and I challenge you to find a way to share such stories with others in your midst for it will do them well to see how your life is blessed by those who you call, friends.
I want to take this opportunity to share with you some of the most wonderful joy’s I’ve had this summer while spending time on a project at my home with some of my friends. To protect the innocent (or truly guilty in this case), I’ll only use their first names, but each and every one of them have played a special role in my life these past few months in helping me with said project.
First we have Tommy. He is one of the most talented older men I know. Now, I’m 59 years old, so for me to say older, man, he’s old (ha). In fact I told him numerous times throughout the summer, one day he would be too old to do all of this work, and he said, someday, heck that day is today. Tommy, thank you for sharing your life with me, and for laughing at my mistakes, and for even understanding that I don’t know what a straight line looks like. You have taken a young man (me) and taught him so many lessons in life over these past few months that I’ll forever be indebted.
Then we have Ron. Folks, let me begin by saying, if you get a call from a friend and they say, hey, I need about 30 minutes of help from you, I’d say, you might want to plan on it lasting longer. In Ron’s case it lasted a long time. Ron, your patience over the past few months and truly in our entire lives with me has solidified you as one of the best friends a person could have. As I have told you so many times, you truly redefined the word, friendship to me this summer, thank you.
Keith, words don’t do justice to the laughter in my heart from hearing you and Tommy go back and forth when you stopped by to help. I mean, you gotta keep the drill straight when putting in those screws, sound familiar. You live life to the fullest and you brighten all of those around you in the process. Thank you for sharing part of your life with me, I am forever indebted.
Last but not least there is ole Ray. Ray, you just thought running off to North Carolina for the summer would keep you out of the action. However, we held the best for the last and then you showed up. Your talents and patience are only eclipsed by your kindness in life. Our lunch story at Shorty’s BBQ will forever be a classic in our lives together and I wouldn’t want it any other way. Thank you.
Well, there you have it, me sharing with you the fun I had this summer with four amazing friends. What stories are waiting to be written in your life with your friends? Those stories will lift you up, and grow your love for those in your midst and as our quote goes, A friend is what the heart needs all the time. So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you Tommy, Ron, Keith and Ray for showing me what it means to be such a good friend.
To all the readers of this article, the stories I have shared above are all true, and I encourage you to begin today making your own new stories with friends in your life, your heart so needs it.
Until next week, Joe.
