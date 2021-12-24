Good morning my brothers and sisters. God has sure been good to us. I give him glory and honor for all he has done and all he is going to do. This is the conversation I believe God had with Jesus concerning the fall of man.
“Jesus, there is going to be a problem on earth once Adam sins and that problem will be more sin. Every man, woman, boy and girl will be born in sin. Son, I am going to need someone to go down and take care of that problem. I need someone from heaven. I need someone like me. I need someone who is sinless. Someone who knows no sin. I need someone who loves people the way I love them. I need someone who cares so much about them. Son, you are the only one who can do that. Son you are going to have to be born of a woman by the holy spirit. You will be born in the form of a baby boy. You will be born into the world as a human being. However, you will never sin because there is no sin in you. Son you will have to die on Calvary’s cross for the sins of the entire world. You will be buried and lay in a grave for three days. While buried you will go to hell. There you will defeat death, hell and the grave. After three days you will rise from the grave with all power and shout, victory belongs to me. My son, you are the only hope for mankind to get to heaven. Yes, no man will get to heaven unless they go through you.
“My son, many will believe you to be my son, they will worship, love, and follow you. There will also be many who will hate you, turn their backs on you, lie on you and falsely accuse you. Some will never believe you are who you say you are. You are Jesus, son of the living God, savior of the world. Instead, they will worship their father, the devil; but one day they will get their reward. They will find themselves in hell burning for eternity.
“They will come to their senses and believe you are God’s loving son, but it will be too late. My son you will have to teach them my way, and only you can do that because you and me are one.”
In closing, I would like to leave you with Isaiah 9:6: For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called wonderful, counsellor, the mighty God, the everlasting father, the prince of peace. God did something for the entire human race. He sent his son, Jesus from heaven to earth as an example for us. He taught us how we should live our lives and how we should think. Jesus, I thank you for the ultimate sacrifice you made for us. We love you, Jesus.
So it is, it is so.
