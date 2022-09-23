The Federal Reserve has a tough task ahead. It hopes to bring the inflation rate down to 2 percent per year. Unfortunately, the inflation rate is currently 8.3 percent. That’s 6.3 percentage points too high. In order to reduce the inflation rate, the Federal Reserve has begun reducing the money supply. The Fed took this action because with less money in the economy, people will have less money available to bid up the prices of scarce items. This will result in a slower pace of price increases. The Federal Reserve hopes to reduce the rate of price increases by enough to reach its 2 percent inflation target.

You will probably never see statistics reporting how much money is in the economy or how much money the Federal Reserve took out of the economy. But, you will certainly see a statistic that indirectly measures how much money is in the economy. This statistic is the interest rate. As you know, there are several interest rates: one for mortgage loans, one for your credit card balances, one that captures how much you earn by keeping money in the bank, and so on. One of the most closely watched interest rates is the federal funds rate. This is the interest rate banks charge each other for overnight loans.

