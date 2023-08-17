And he arose and came to his father. But while he was still a long way off, his father saw him and felt compassion, and ran and embraced him and kissed him. Luke 15:20.
I have shared with you in many prior articles that I belong to Grace Presbyterian Church and am blessed to be a lay pastor at this church. Now, our article this week is a reminder of how GRACE applies to all of us in our lives. I want to begin by thanking our pastor Terry Simm for his sermon yesterday, because it reminded me not only of the GRACE I have received in my life, but how truly God is so waiting to give such GRACE to all who turn to him in their lives.
Let’s begin by taking a look at our title and acronym above. God’s Riches At Christ’s Expense. G.R.A.C.E. In our lives it is so very easy to think that we are not worthy of acceptance with God. I mean we all live sinful lives and do bad things, but the beauty of God’s GRACE is that it comes to us, not based on what we do or have done, but rather on what his son, Jesus did on our behalf.
The passage of scripture our pastor used was so appropriate for the occasion, it is the story of the Prodigal Son. I’m certain many of you know this story well, but if not, you can find this in the gospel of Luke 15: 11-24.
When we read this story it unfolds like this, there is a father of two son’s. One day the younger son comes to the father and requests him to give him his inheritance immediately. Once this is done the younger son leaves home and goes off and squanders his inheritance. When the money’s gone and the son is at the end of his rope, he seeks work locally and the only thing he can find is work tending to pigs. Why he even is so hungry he is left with a desire to eat the slop he is to provide for the pigs. Well, one day the younger son realizes that his father has many servants all of which are living better than him in his current state of affairs. So, he decides to return home, ask for forgiveness from his father and see if he will at least allow him to become a hired servant.
The son upon returning home is shocked to see his father running out to meet him. Before the son can even say a word, the father hugs him, tells his servants to bring out the best robe, signet ring, get the fatted calf, as my lost son has been found.
This parable is such a valuable reminder to us in our lives. God is of course the father in this parable and folks many of us are like the youngest son. We live our life on our own terms, in our own way and think nothing of living for God. God is reminding us through this parable that his love and GRACE is so available to us if we will but return to him.
This world is a perilous world there is no doubt. Disasters are around every corner, trials come at us when we least expect it in our lives. Living this life on our own is a hazardous way to live, but sadly this is how many live. I know many who believe their sins are so bad that God could never forgive them. To those people I want to say, you are the younger son, God is the loving father, he is waiting to have a celebration for you, all you have to do is return to him.
GRACE, a free and under-served gift that God cannot wait to give to us, is oftentimes thought to be too good to be true. But like the father in our story today, God’s celebration is waiting to occur for you, for me and for all who turn to him in their lives.
Pastor Terry thank you for reminding me again yesterday about the many blessings I and others receive by trusting in Christ. I am hopeful that this message will be reminder to our readers that if you feel you are like the younger son and have hit the end of the road, come home, come home to the loving arms of your father and then see how wonderful the celebration will be.
P.S. Next week we will talk about the other son.
