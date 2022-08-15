After passing legislation to accelerate tax cuts and provide funding for school safety, the 93rd General Assembly adjourned from a special session on Thursday.

In December of 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation outlining the largest tax cut in state history. That legislation lowered the state income tax from what was then 5.9 percent to 4.9 percent incrementally over a period of 4 years. The first reduction took effect on Jan. 1, 2022 lowering the income tax to 5.5 percent.

