The 94th General Assembly convened for a special session on Monday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.
In the call for the session, the Governor outlines several proposals to be introduced including tax cuts, amending the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, and legislation addressing vaccine mandates.
The tax cut proposal to be introduced would reduce the top personal income tax rate from 4.7 percent to 4.4 percent. It would reduce the corporate income tax rate from 5.1 percent to 4.8 percent.
In addition, the proposal would provide an income tax credit of $150 to taxpayers making less than $90,000 annually. The credit would be retroactive to January 1, 2023.
The General Assembly will also consider legislation to transfer $710 million in existing surplus funds to the Arkansas Reserve Fund.
The Governor’s call directs the General Assembly to consider legislation amending the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act of 1967. Changes listed in the call include adding protections regarding security for the Governor, the General Assembly, and constitutional officers. The call also lists adding protections for the deliberative process and attorney-client privilege of state-level entities.
Another item to be considered in this special session will be legislation to prohibit Arkansas public entities from mandating COVID-19 vaccines or vaccines for variants. The proposed legislation will also require the Arkansas Department of Health to maintain publicly available information on the risks of COVID-19 vaccines.
The special session is expected to adjourn on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
All committee meetings and House floor proceedings will be live-streamed and archived at arkansashouse.org. The House website also includes links to the legislation being considered.
