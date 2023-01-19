Hello everyone, I pray, and hope all is well with each of you. If you are not connected with Jesus, get connected to him. Invite him into your heart and make him your lord and savior, so you can spend eternity with him in heaven. Jesus said, “I am the way the truth and life.” He also said, “in my father’s house are many mansions, if it were not so I would have told you.”
Brothers and sisters, Jesus went to Calvary to save sinners like you and me, that is love. He did not have to do it but he did it for us. He is such a loving and powerful God. He is the God that heals us. Jesus is the God who took away the sins of the entire world. God, Jesus and the holy spirit are one. I know Super Bowl LVII is about to take place, but something even greater is getting ready to happen. I do not know when it will happen, but I do know it will happen one day soon. It is the return of Jesus Christ. That is why it is so important for you to get connected to Jesus. Those who love him, obey him, and put their trust in him are the ones who will see his face. However, if you are not connected to Jesus you are ruled by the systems of the world, which are controlled by the devil, and you are going to miss a great reward. When Jesus returns, he is going to take those who are connected to him back to his heavenly home to live with him forever.
