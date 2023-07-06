Hello everyone, God is so good to us. He loves each of us with an everlasting love. John 3:16 states: “For God so loved the world that he gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believes on Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”

Brothers and sisters, God gave us his best, now that is love. The creator of heaven and Earth sent his only begotten son, Jesus, to die for sinners like us. God’s love is real. There is no other love like the love of God. If you want God to forgive you of your sins, you must be connected to the one who died for your sins, Jesus. All of us are sinners who have need of salvation.

