Hello everyone, God is so good to us. He loves each of us with an everlasting love. John 3:16 states: “For God so loved the world that he gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believes on Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
Brothers and sisters, God gave us his best, now that is love. The creator of heaven and Earth sent his only begotten son, Jesus, to die for sinners like us. God’s love is real. There is no other love like the love of God. If you want God to forgive you of your sins, you must be connected to the one who died for your sins, Jesus. All of us are sinners who have need of salvation.
We all have sinned a fallen short of the glory of God. Jesus has already died for our sins. Why not make him your Lord and savior? It does not matter how large or how small your sins are. All sin can take you to hell. God already provided a way for us to escape hell and that is through his son Jesus, the one who loves our souls. He is the one who took our place on the cross. Listen, brothers and sisters, Jesus is the only one with the power to forgive sin. If you want forgiveness for your sins ask Jesus. He is the only way, the truth and the life.
You cannot get to heaven by any other way. Now, when you ask for forgiveness be sincere. Jesus knows if you are being honest and if true change has taken place. I thank Jesus for dying for me. I used to be a complete mess, both inside and out. I know personally Jesus forgave me for my sins. If it were not for him I would not be here today. I would be dead, sleeping in my grave, but God told Satan not yet. All the glory and honor for me being here and in my right mind belongs to Jesus.
It is not about me; it is all about Jesus. If you are not connected to him, get connected. One day he will return for those connected to him. On his return you do not want to find yourself disconnected from him. So please, think about Jesus and do what he has asked of you. He is the only one who can save you.
