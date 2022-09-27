I was thinking on what question to answer today. Instead of answering a question, I wanted to just remind everyone to make sure and get your annual wellness checkup and complete your cancer screening exams.
Women, it’s important that we get our mammograms and pelvic and pap exams. Men, you need to make sure to get your prostate checked. There are two main types of colorectal screening exams that should be completed.
Most of these preventative measures are in place to catch diseases early. If your doctor is able to catch these illnesses in the early stages, they have a higher success rate of curing them more easily or having a less invasive treatment in place.
The nice thing about the services are they are typically covered in full by your insurance carrier or plan. Reach out to your insurance agent and make sure you have coverage in place to have your preventative care covered at no cost to you.
If you are looking for a compliant Medicare agent to help you with you Medicare Health Plans, feel free to reach out to me. I personally service the entire state of Arkansas and have agents in most states throughout our beautiful country. Please email me at Info@MedicareInsuranceResources.com, text or call 501-290-0079, or join me at Whole Hog Café, 150 E Oak St. in Conway, the first two Thursdays of each month at 2 p.m. I will help make Medicare easy and give you guidance with any questions you might have. I know Medicare Is very difficult and can be a scary event.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicareHelp@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
