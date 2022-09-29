I want to talk about how we as Christians should react to someone who is getting on our nerves. To get on someone’s nerves means to “become extremely annoying to them.” It also means to irritate, agitate, or to bother someone continuously. The following are three biblically sound ways we as Christians can respond to those who seem to get on our nerves.
The first thing we should do is to refuse to allow them to get under our skin. In other words, do not take everything people do so personally. Oftentimes, people’s poor social behavior has less to do with you and more to do with their own internal conflict. Therefore Proverbs 12:16 tells us, “Fools show their annoyance at once, but the prudent overlook an insult.” Wise men and women have learned that sometimes the best option is to simply ignore a rude, mean spirited, and/or irritating person.
The second thing we need to do is always take the high road. Just because someone is rude, inconsiderate, or annoying to you does not mean you have to reciprocate. Jesus says it like this in Matthew 7:12, “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.” For a Christian taking the high road means treating people like we want to be treated, not as they deserve. We should never stoop to their level.
The third thing we need to do is refuse to gossip about what happened. Resist the urge to spill the tea! Resist the urge to discuss the matter with anyone who is neither a part of the problem or the solution. Proverbs 26:20 says, “Without wood a fire goes out; without a gossip a quarrel dies down.” Gossip is the fuel that keeps contention between people going. The less people you tell, the easier it is to contain and eliminate an issue.
Yes, people can get on your nerves. They can irritate, agitate, or bother you continuously. Yet, as Christians, we cannot allow them to get under our skin. We must always take the high road. Finally, it is essential that we refuse to gossip about what happened. I leave you today with the words of Jesus found in John 15:12, “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you.”
