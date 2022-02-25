Hello, everyone. God is so good. Jesus is the only way to heaven. He is the key to open the door. We need him to enter heaven, so stop rejecting Jesus because he is the only way in.
I am so glad I know Jesus and I have decided to follow him. I am so glad I made him my lord and savior before it was too late. Brothers and sisters there is such a thing as being too late. Let me explain to you what I mean.
If you have been thinking about making Jesus your lord and savior and you died tonight in your sleep you would wake up in hell. That would mean you died without Jesus being your lord and savior. Don’t miss out on the only way to heaven. If you have not made Jesus your lord and savior today would be a good day to do so. You see, we are alive today because of Jesus.
You can believe it or not, but Jesus died in our place on the cross. We must pick up our cross and follow Jesus. We all have a cross to carry. Sometimes it gets a little heavy, but we can ask Jesus for help. We need his help in everything that we do. He is our strength and provider; we can do nothing without him.
It is so important that you invite him into your heart today and live for him. Like I said, getting to know Jesus is a very vital part of our lives. I would like to let you all in on something. Satan is out to kill, steal and destroy us all, especially the children of God. If satan is not out for you that could mean he already has a hold on you. You see, satan hates God and his goal is to destroy his creation, the children of God. I am so glad I know Jesus and I am glad to know he loves me.
I believe in the finished work of the cross. I believe Jesus is the light of the world and he came into the world to bring us out of darkness. I believe that the blood of Jesus Christ cleanses us from all our sins.
1 John 1:9 states: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” I truly believe that. Those who live according to the way Jesus wants us to live will have heaven as a home. If you are lost and desire to be saved, ask Jesus to save you. He is in the saving business. Living in sin is not of God and there is no excuse for you not to come out of your sins today.
I am not telling you what to do. I used to be one of the biggest sinners I know. I am here to say Jesus brought me out without a doubt. He did it for me and he can do it for you. I know I’ve said this before, but heaven and hell are real places. They are places where each of us will spend eternity. Those that are living for Jesus will spend eternity in heaven, and those who are living for the satan will spend eternity in hell. Please understand if you are living on earth, you are living for one or the other, we can not serve God and satan. So today you have an option, choose who you will serve.
So it is, it is so.
