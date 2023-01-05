Good morning and happy New Year to each of you. Brothers and sisters, God did it again. He brought us out of 2022 and carried us safely into 2023. We all should give him praise and thanks for what he has done. He did it because he is a good and faithful God. In fact, he is the only true and living God.
There is no one like him. God and all his glory created the heavens and the Earth. He spoke the word and the worlds were formed. We must understand that God the father, God the son, and God the holy spirit are all one. They are the Godhead which is referred by some as the trinity. We must give God his due credit. Nothing and no one would exist outside of him.
People tell me often how they love reading my articles. I thank them for the compliment, and I tell them all the glory and honor belong to God. It is God who uses me to speak to his people. I know without a doubt God is using me and I love to be able to be his vessel. I used to be a drug addict and a alcoholic. I was completely messed up. I would go to bed drinking and getting high, and I would wake up doing the same thing. I drank and got high all day long. One day I got tired of it and asked God to rescue me from the drugs and alcohol, and he did.
The first week I thought I would miss the drugs and alcohol, but I could no longer stand the smell of either of them. God delivered me and he will deliver you too if you ask him to. Whatever addiction you may have God can and will deliver you from them. Brothers and sisters you must understand God loves you and he wants you in heaven with him. So, if you have not given your life to Jesus by making him you lord and savior, do it this very moment, because no one know when he is coming back. Prepare yourself for the return of Jesus Christ. Brothers and sisters, Jesus will return, it is not a joke.
Please stop living according to the worldly system the devil is controlling and live for Jesus. Jesus died for each of us, so come to him while you still have time.
God, thank you for sending your son Jesus to save us. He is the way the truth and the life.
