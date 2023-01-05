Good morning and happy New Year to each of you. Brothers and sisters, God did it again. He brought us out of 2022 and carried us safely into 2023. We all should give him praise and thanks for what he has done. He did it because he is a good and faithful God. In fact, he is the only true and living God.

There is no one like him. God and all his glory created the heavens and the Earth. He spoke the word and the worlds were formed. We must understand that God the father, God the son, and God the holy spirit are all one. They are the Godhead which is referred by some as the trinity. We must give God his due credit. Nothing and no one would exist outside of him.

