When it comes to the game of life, we can “Give One To The Good Guys.” Here’s why.
An event took place in Cincinnati, Ohio, in early January 2023, during a football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills. In early stages of the game, rookie defensive back and safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a routine play, and collapsed on the field in front of a sold-out stadium of more than 80,000 fans. Teams that play at this level have emergency medical personal and equipment on hand, and they immediately sprung into action. After the initial procedures were performed, the medical people loaded Damar in an ambulance and headed for the hospital.
What happened next is where I got the title for this column. When I joined the game, the ambulance was on its way out of the stadium and I saw a whole field of players, from both teams, on their knees praying for Damar that he would not so suddenly be taken from them. The vast majority of the fans in the stands were praying as well. When the television cameras were panning the players, I saw many grown men with tears running down their cheeks as they prayed for Damar Hamlin. What this said to me is that most of these people realized that a human life is more important than a football game. A short time later, the game was called off.
Whether Damar was to live or die, no one knew at that time. His life was far more important than anything else at that moment. Thankfully, the next day he began the process of recovery and was actually able to attend the NFL championship game a short time later.
Now, you may or may not agree with what I am going to say following this experience, but that is OK. Most people in this country who know God, and his son Jesus Christ, truly understand that our country is in desperate need of a spiritual revival. We need the great masses of our people honoring God and praying and treating their fellow man with a Godly love that makes life truly worth living.
We currently have a level of violence in our country that I have never seen before and I am past 80 years of age. We have mass shootings that are taking place almost every day, with senseless murders. Ironically, one of these mass shootings took place some time back in Buffalo, New York, the home town of the Buffalo Bills.
I can promise you this: When you have the love of God in your heart, you will also have compassion and respect for others, and you just naturally want the best for them. You are not going to shoot them, rob them or take unfair advantage of them. I see hopeful signs and I hope you do, too.
When I began this column, I said that we could give one to the good guys. Even in spite of all of our social problems, I have never doubted for one minute that our nation is filled with good guys. As you read this, I hope you will join me in looking for ways to help, love and serve others. There is no greater feeling in all the world than knowing that you have helped a fellow human being.
P. S. Let’s continue to pray for Damar Hamlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.