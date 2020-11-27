Good morning brothers and sisters. I hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving because God is so good to us. He is the one and only true living God. He is the God that said LET THERE BE LIGHT, and light came out of darkness. He’s the God that created the heavens and the earth and everything in them.
If it weren’t for God’s son, Jesus, we wouldn’t be here today. I thank Jesus for His death, burial, and resurrection. So once again, I thank You, God, for Your loving Son, Jesus. I thank Jesus for dying for my individual sin. I know He died for the sins of the whole world, that’s your sins and my sins. Me, myself, I love giving Him thanks for what He did for me, forgiving me for my personal sins. I thank God for allowing me to see another day, He didn’t have to do it, but He did. I thank God for my family and friends.
You know what, we should always give thanks to God every day, because He allows us to open up our eyes. We shouldn’t just give thanks on Thanksgiving, but it should be an everyday thing. I thank Him for the good times and the not so good times. I thank God for blessing me to see the age of 64 and more! I thank God for allowing me to be here today, if it weren’t for Him and His hand on me, I wouldn’t be here at all. I thank God for blessing me with all that I have, the food I eat, the clothes He puts on my back, a house I call home. I thank Him for my wife, Rhonda and my two daughters, Mona and Dione and my son Marcus Jr. who is with Jesus, as I speak. I thank Him for six grandkids: Diondre, JT, Braeden, Chandler, Iyona, and little Harper, my youngest. I also thank God for my son-in-law’s, Cedric and Dominic. Brothers and sisters, family is very important in my life.
Once again, I thank God for my family. I thank Him for my mother, my brothers and my sisters. I thank Him for allowing me to inhale and exhale. I thank God for allowing me to be a witness for Him in the Log Cabin Democrat for 21 years. I thank You, God for your grace and mercy. I thank You God for life, not only life but everlasting life with You in Heaven. I thank You God for sending Your Spirit which is the Holy Spirit to guide and lead me through this world and to teach me right from wrong.
God, I thank You for healing me of cancer, no one can do that but You! God, I thank You for the man and woman of God, Bishop Frank H. Stewart and Jacqueline Y. Stewart. I thank You God for sending Your Son Jesus to save us from our sins. Amen... And I thank God for my secretary, Charlotte, who has put up with me for 12 years!
SO IT IS, IT IS SO ...
Contact Marcus at mchandler 2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.
