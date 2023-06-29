Hello, brothers and sisters. God loves us and there is nothing we can do about it. Even when we are living in sin, God continues to love us. He hates sin but loves us. God is a loving God and he cares so much for us. There are people who are not aware of the amount of love God has for them, so they continue to live in sin. None of us have to continue to live in sin.
God made a way for us to be delivered from the bondages of sin and death if we want to be free. God sent his son to free us from sin. There is no one who is without sin. We all have sinned a fallen short of what God desires for us. That is why Jesus died to give us a chance to live the abundant life God designed for us. We all need Jesus to set us free from the sin we were born into and the sin we have attached ourselves to.
I remember when I lived in sin. I did everything I thought I was bad enough to do. But thank God he delivered me from all of my sin. Brothers and sisters, I am not saying I am sin free. But when you give your life to Jesus, he will help you and if you sin you have an advocate through Jesus.
Jesus died for our sins, so we do not have to be bound by them. We must ask Jesus for forgiveness for our sins and turn from them. Be sincere in your heart when asking and he will forgive you. It is important to know Jesus for yourself. Get connected to him today by making him your Lord and savior. Believe he died, rose on the third day, and is now seated at the right hand of God. Jesus is the way, the truth and the life.
So, what is stopping you from giving your life to him? We will not have to answer anyone but him in the end. There will be no excuses for why you chose not to give your life to him. Tomorrow is not promised to any of us. So do not delay. Give your life to him today. He is waiting for you to come to him. Do not miss this opportunity to live the abundant life with Jesus while here on earth and throughout eternity. The choice is yours, choose on this day whom you will serve. If you choose Jesus, you choose life eternal. If you decide you are just fine without him, you have chosen death and one day you will open your eyes to eternal damnation. Do not simply take my word, read the Bible to see if what I am saying is true. Jesus is the only one who can save us. Make Jesus the lover of your soul. Put your trust in him and you cannot go wrong.
