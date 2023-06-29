Hello, brothers and sisters. God loves us and there is nothing we can do about it. Even when we are living in sin, God continues to love us. He hates sin but loves us. God is a loving God and he cares so much for us. There are people who are not aware of the amount of love God has for them, so they continue to live in sin. None of us have to continue to live in sin.

God made a way for us to be delivered from the bondages of sin and death if we want to be free. God sent his son to free us from sin. There is no one who is without sin. We all have sinned a fallen short of what God desires for us. That is why Jesus died to give us a chance to live the abundant life God designed for us. We all need Jesus to set us free from the sin we were born into and the sin we have attached ourselves to.

