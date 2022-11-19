‘Glass Onion” is a sequel to the 2019 whodunnit hit “Knives Out” once again written and directed by Rian Johnson. Daniel Craig returns as the renowned detective Benoit Blanc as he gets invited to a trip to Greece alongside a tight-nit group of rich and powerful friends. When one of them turns up dead, Detective Blanc must once again peel back the layers of another complexed mystery.

If you know me at all, you’d know that whodunnits are my favorite genre of film. They are the most engaging type of films and I always have the most fun while watching them. “Knives Out” was my favorite of 2019, a year that was already filled to the brim with fantastic additions to cinema, and has become a movie that I watch every single year. Needless to say, the sequel to that film has been one of my most anticipated movies pretty much ever since I finished watching the first one in that theater almost exactly three years ago. I, admittedly, had set way too high expectations for this movie and going in, was very nervous that I might have overhyped myself on it.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

