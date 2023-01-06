If you wear glasses or have contacts, you’re probably familiar with the glaucoma test that shoots a puff of air into your eye before an eye exam. While it’s not the most pleasant part of the visit, it is one of the more important parts.

According to the National Eye Institute (NEI), glaucoma is a family of eye diseases that affects your optic nerve and can cause damage to your vision. Detection and early treatment are key parts of dealing with glaucoma since most symptoms emerge later in life.

