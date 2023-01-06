If you wear glasses or have contacts, you’re probably familiar with the glaucoma test that shoots a puff of air into your eye before an eye exam. While it’s not the most pleasant part of the visit, it is one of the more important parts.
According to the National Eye Institute (NEI), glaucoma is a family of eye diseases that affects your optic nerve and can cause damage to your vision. Detection and early treatment are key parts of dealing with glaucoma since most symptoms emerge later in life.
Here are five things you should know about glaucoma.
The most common type of glaucoma in the U.S. is open-angle glaucoma, but there are other types like angle-closure and congenital glaucoma. Glaucoma symptoms tend to emerge as you age, so a comprehensive dilated eye exam is the only way to tell if you have it.
Because glaucoma symptoms are typically delayed, about half of people with glaucoma don’t know they have it. According to the NEI, people with glaucoma may slowly lose their vision over time. This delay and the loss of peripheral vision first means that most people don’t notice the change in their vision. Without treatment, glaucoma can lead to serious vision loss and blindness.
3. Risk factors and causes
Glaucoma isn’t preventable, and there are no known causes. Many people with glaucoma also have high eye pressure, and treating that can slow the disease’s progression. Populations who are at a higher risk of having glaucoma include African Americans over 40, Hispanic or Latino people over 60 and anyone with a family history of glaucoma.
People with a higher risk of having glaucoma should receive a comprehensive dilated eye exam every one to two years. Your doctor will use drops to widen your pupil and check for glaucoma and other problems using simple tests, including a visual field test that checks your peripheral vision.
If you’re diagnosed with glaucoma, it’s critical to start treatment immediately. Medicines, laser treatment and surgery are the three most common ways to treat glaucoma. The most common form of treatment is prescription eye drops, which lower the pressure in your eye and prevent further optic nerve damage. Doctors also use laser treatment to relieve pressure by draining the fluid from your eye. If eye drops and laser treatment don’t work, you may need surgery to fight glaucoma.
Visit the NEI’s website for more information and resources and remember to get your annual eye exam, especially if you wear glasses or contacts or are in one of the higher risk groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.