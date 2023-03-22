The morning dawned as all other mornings. It was cool, in fact it was downright chilly. My mind endlessly traveled to 13 years ago. It had been sunny, with temps in the mid-70s. We could not possibly have had a day more perfect for our wedding.

Our hearts flooded with awe as we watched the shop fill with 400 guests who had come to share in our joy as the long-awaited moment was coming; we were to be joined as husband and wife. It was too good to be true, or so it felt.

