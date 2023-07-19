Editor’s Note: A reader in North Little Rock asked if the 5 Cookbook Bundle is still available. Those books are still available and will be offered periodically until we run out. Order five of our favorite Amish cookbooks through the years: The Original Amish Cookbook, The Best of the Amish Cook, Vol 1, The Best of The Amish Cook, Vol 2, The Amish Recipe Project and The Amish Cook’s Everything But the Kitchen Sink Book. All books are softcover and approx. 200 pages. Order the 5-book bundle in June for $75. Price for all five books is usually $125. The $75 includes shipping. Additional sets can be ordered for $30 per set. Orders accepted by check at: Oasis Newsfeatures, PO BOX 157, Middletown, Ohio, 45042 or order online at www.amish365.com/books. Allow 3 weeks for delivery.

