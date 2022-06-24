Kids these days have an expression I like.
Go touch grass.
They’ll say it to someone who obviously has too much time on their hands to sit in front of a computer screen or phone making pointless arguments to the detriment of their own wellbeing. Someone who is, as they say, disconnected from reality.
It’s a funnier way of saying, “You need to get outside more.”
But it got me thinking about my own plot of earth – the one just outside my front door – and how important the grass there has become to me over the past couple years.
We bought the house in 2020, shortly after the pandemic began but before the housing market went haywire. We got a decent-sized, well-maintained and beautiful home in a great neighborhood at an extremely reasonable price. If we’d waited a little longer, the market would have pushed the home outside our price range (or at least outside the range we’d have been willing to pay).
In other words, we got extremely lucky.
At the time, we didn’t think a whole lot about the lawn. It was obvious whoever lived here before loved gardening. There were a lot of different trees growing in the yard, a variety of bushes in the hedge and annual flowering plants which surprised us our first spring.
My favorite part is the grass itself, though.
It’s the perfect grass for barefoot walking through the yard, laying in the grass reading a book or playing ball with the kids. The yards of my youth were full of painful sticker plants, which required a discerning eye to avoid. Even then, sometimes you ended up with a heel pull of barbs, sitting on the front porch plucking them out with your fingers.
Not our yard though. Someone told me it is Zoysia grass, but I have no idea, honestly. I just know that it feels good under my feet.
Humans have known since the dawn of time that it’s good to be outside. We learned later that the Vitamin D our skin absorbs through the sun makes us “feel good.”
Thus, expressions like, “You need to get outside more,” or, “touch grass.” It’s strange the way we tend to need reminders to do the things that are best for us. Left to our own devices, many of us humans will eat ourselves to death, scroll our thumbs across a screen until our brains are mush, sit on the couch watching Sportscenter until our skin is fused to the fabric of the couch.
And it is getting worse as time goes on. It seems like our need for connectivity has opened a door to predatory phone applications, which do indeed make us more connected ... but at what cost?
The deluge of media on the internet is like a fire hydrant opened at full capacity. You have more water than you need, but you can never take a drink.
True connection lies elsewhere.
It’s with the family that lives with you.
The neighbors that live near you.
The church you attend, or the community to which you belong.
It’s in the slow sips from the water hose.
It’s in a morning cup of coffee with a newspaper or a good book.
It’s in the grass beneath your feet.
Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews .com.
